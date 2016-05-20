BRIEF-Acorda Therapeutics says to discontinue development of PLUMIAZ

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Acorda Therapeutics Inc
* Acorda to discontinue development of plumiaz for treatment of epilepsy seizure clusters
* Data from ongoing clinical trials do not demonstrate its bioequivalence to diastat rectal gel , needed to re-file nda
* Data demonstrated unexpectedly lower nasal mucosa absorption of diazepam in persons with epilepsy compared to studies in healthy volunteers
* In communication with study investigators to discontinue all ongoing clinical trials, assist in transition of study participants Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.