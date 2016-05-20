版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五

BRIEF-Priceline says $1 bln notes due 2026 priced at 99.807 pct/note

May 20 Priceline Group Inc

* $1 billion of 3.600% senior notes due 2026 priced to the public at 99.807% per note - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

