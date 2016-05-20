版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 18:24 BJT

BRIEF-Cidara files for mixed shelf of up to $150 mln - SEC filing

May 20 Cidara Therapeutics Inc

* Files for mixed shelf of up to $150 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐