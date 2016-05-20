版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Tesla says offering of 9.3 mln shares priced at $215/shr

May 20 Tesla Motors Inc :

* Total common stock public offering size is for 9.3 million shares

* Tesla Motors Inc says 6.5 million shares to be sold in secondary offering; offering priced at $215.00

* Says co offering 6.5 million shares, while selling stockholder is offering an additional 2.8 million shares Source text - (1.usa.gov/1XnCJWI) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐