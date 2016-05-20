版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 18:35 BJT

BRIEF-Take-Two Interactive files for stock shelf offering of upto $21.7 mln

May 20 Take-two Interactive Software Inc

* Two interactive software inc files for a stock shelf offering of upto $21.7 million - sec filing Source text for Eikon: (1.usa.gov/1qyi59l) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐