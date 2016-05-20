版本:
BRIEF-China Metro-Rural says to effectuate privatization through merger with subsidiary

May 20 China Metro

* Says announces its plan for going-private or privatization

* Says company intends to effectuate privatization through a merger with an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary

* Says holders of company's ordinary share should expect to receive us$1.03 in cash, without interest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

