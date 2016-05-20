BRIEF-Airbus says awarded 500 mln stg helicopter contract in UK

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Airbus Group :
* Airbus helicopters in UK has been selected by Ascent as aircraft service provider for UK's military flying training system
* Contract worth 500 million stg over 17 years, will see Airbus helicopters deliver aircraft and support solution over the course of 18 months
* Says ready to start training in April 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1TKK3X7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.