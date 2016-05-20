版本:
BRIEF-Airbus says awarded 500 mln stg helicopter contract in UK

May 20 Airbus Group :

* Airbus helicopters in UK has been selected by Ascent as aircraft service provider for UK's military flying training system

* Contract worth 500 million stg over 17 years, will see Airbus helicopters deliver aircraft and support solution over the course of 18 months

* Says ready to start training in April 2018 Source text for Eikon: (bit.ly/1TKK3X7) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

