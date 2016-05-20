版本:
BRIEF-Bilfinger wins Thames Water contract with Accenture, Deloitte, IBM

May 20 Bilfinger

* Says wins major contract from thames water joinly with Accenture, Deloitte, IBM

* Says contract with around 480 million eur, of which 15 percent are for automation tech from Bilfinger Further company coverage:

