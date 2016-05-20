BRIEF-Microsoft, Mojang announces five-year exclusive agreement to license Minecraft

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Netease Inc
* Microsoft, Mojang and Co announced five-year exclusive agreement to license Mojang's minecraft mobile and pc editions to co affiliate in china
* Mojang will develop a version of minecraft tailored for chinese market and release it in partnership with netease
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.