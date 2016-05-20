BRIEF-Cogentix Medical postpones annual meeting to May 24

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Cogentix Medical Inc :
* Cogentix Medical postpones May 20, 2016 annual meeting in response to court ruling; new meeting date set for May 24, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. Central Daylight time
* Postponed annual meeting in light of Chancery court in State of Delaware granting preliminary injunction motion brought by director of Co
* Court ruled board may not take steps to implement board reduction plan to extent it would reduce number of seats to five
* Court also ruled board may not take steps to implement board reduction plan to extent it would reduce number of class i seats to one Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.