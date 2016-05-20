BRIEF-Cogentix Medical postpones annual meeting to May 24

May 20 Cogentix Medical Inc :

* Cogentix Medical postpones May 20, 2016 annual meeting in response to court ruling; new meeting date set for May 24, 2016 at 12:00 p.m. Central Daylight time

* Postponed annual meeting in light of Chancery court in State of Delaware granting preliminary injunction motion brought by director of Co

* Court ruled board may not take steps to implement board reduction plan to extent it would reduce number of seats to five

* Court also ruled board may not take steps to implement board reduction plan to extent it would reduce number of class i seats to one