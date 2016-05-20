版本:
BRIEF-Cidara says may offer and sell, through Cantor Fitzgerald, shares of Cidara

May 20 Cidara Therapeutics Inc

* Says on May 19, co entered into controlled equity offering SM sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co - Sec filing

* Co may offer and sell, through Cantor Fitzgerald, shares of Cidara, par value $0.0001 per share, at aggregate price of up to $35.0 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

