BRIEF-Cidara says may offer and sell, through Cantor Fitzgerald, shares of Cidara

May 20 Cidara Therapeutics Inc

* Says on May 19, co entered into controlled equity offering SM sales agreement with Cantor Fitzgerald & Co - Sec filing

* Co may offer and sell, through Cantor Fitzgerald, shares of Cidara, par value $0.0001 per share, at aggregate price of up to $35.0 million