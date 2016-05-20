BRIEF-Five Prime says entered amendment to license agreement with Galaxy Biotech

May 20 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc

* Entered into an amendment to exclusive license agreement with galaxy biotech, llc - sec filing

* Co, galaxy revised milestone definitions, reduced certain milestone payments,added 4 development-related milestone payments

* Amount of development-related milestone payments that fiveprime will be obligated to pay was decreased by $0.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)