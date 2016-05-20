版本:
BRIEF-Twitter says to amend 2016 plan to prohibit repricing of stock options

May 20 Twitter Inc

* Files proxy statement with additional materials

* Says based on discussions with stockholders, co has committed to amend 2016 plan after the annual meeting to prohibit repricing of stock options

* Committed to amend 2016 plan after the annual meeting to prohibit repricing of stock options without the consent of twitter's stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

