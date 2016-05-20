版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 18:18 BJT

BRIEF-Uber says launches cash payment experiment in South Africa

May 20 Uber Technologies Inc

* Uber launches cash payment experiment in South Africa

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐