版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 19:13 BJT

BRIEF-Huntington Bancshares announces $16.1 bln five-year community development plan

May 20 Huntington Bancshares Inc

* Huntington announces $16.1 bln five-year community development plan

* Will fund total investments and loans of $16.1 billion to underserved borrowers and communities, and small businesses Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐