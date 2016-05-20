版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 19:37 BJT

BRIEF-Imax says announces strategy to develop a premium location-based VR offering

May 20 Imax Corp

* Announced its strategy to develop a premium location-based virtual reality offering

* Expanded initiative to include joint venture agreement with starbreeze aba swedish-based independent creatorof vr entertainment content

* New vr experience will be made available within select multiplexes, commercial locations such as shopping centers and tourist destinations

* Will launch up to six sites this year in both domestic and international markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

