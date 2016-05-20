BRIEF-Otonomy announces assignment of C code and pass-through payment status for Otiprio

BRIEF-Nevada Governor says Tesla investing $350 mln in additional capital
* Nevada Governor says Tesla will expand its investment in Nevada by producing Electric Motors and Gearboxes for the Model 3 at the Gigafactory
May 20 Otonomy Inc
* Announces assignment of c code and pass-through payment status for otiprio
* The code, c9479, will become effective july 1, 2016
* Centers for medicare and medicaid services (cms) has approved transitional pass-through status and established a new billing code for otiprio
* Says Otonomy believes, based on long-standing cms policy, that pass-through payment for otiprio will be effective through end of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
HONG KONG, Jan 18 China's supermarket chain operator Yonghui Superstores Co Ltd said it would team up with Bain Capital Private Equity to buy U.S. retail services group Daymon Worldwide Inc for $413 million.
TOKYO, Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is in talks to sell a minority stake in its flash memory business to U.S. chips business partner Western Digital Corp in a bid to boost its capital base, a source briefed on the discussions said on Wednesday.