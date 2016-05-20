版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 20日 星期五 19:47 BJT

BRIEF-Aclaris Therapeutics CEO Walker 2015 compensation of $5.5 mln

May 20 Aclaris Therapeutics Inc :

* CEO Neal Walker 2015 total compensation was $5.5 million versus $694,258 in 2014 - sec filing Source text - (1.usa.gov/27H45vW) Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐