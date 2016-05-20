BRIEF-Gannett mails letter to Tribune Publishing stockholders

May 20 Gannett Co Inc :

* Gannett mails letter to Tribune Publishing Company stockholders

* Urges Tribune Publishing stockholders to "withhold" votes for all eight tribune director nominees

* Underscores value of $15.00 per share all-cash premium offer for Tribune

* "reiterates commitment to transaction"

* Tribune's chairman, Michael Ferro, offered to support Gannett's offer only if he would have significant role in company post-closing

* "encourages Tribune stockholders to send a clear and coordinated message" to their board that they expect superior, certain value for their shares