BRIEF-Gannett mails letter to Tribune Publishing stockholders

May 20 Gannett Co Inc :
* Gannett mails letter to Tribune Publishing Company
stockholders
* Urges Tribune Publishing stockholders to "withhold" votes
for all eight tribune director nominees
* Underscores value of $15.00 per share all-cash premium
offer for Tribune
* "reiterates commitment to transaction"
* Tribune's chairman, Michael Ferro, offered to support
Gannett's offer only if he would have significant role in
company post-closing
* "encourages Tribune stockholders to send a clear and
coordinated message" to their board that they expect superior,
certain value for their shares
