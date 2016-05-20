BRIEF-Cemtrex withdraws form S-3 registration statement

May 20 Cemtrex Inc
* Cemtrex withdraws form s-3 registration statement,
maintains plan to pursue traditional financing in near future
* Withdrawn form s-3 registration statement filed with sec
on april 12, after determining it was unlikely co would meet
eligibility requirements
* Registration statement did not become effective and no
securities under registration statement have been sold
* Says roughly $3.3 million of cash on its balance sheet as
of march 31, 2016
* Still exploring traditional debt & equity financings to
raise funds for planned acquisitions and to strengthen company's
balance sheet
* Identified several acquisition opportunities that would be
"synergistic and accretive" to existing business
