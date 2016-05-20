BRIEF-Cemtrex withdraws form S-3 registration statement

May 20 Cemtrex Inc

* Cemtrex withdraws form s-3 registration statement, maintains plan to pursue traditional financing in near future

* Withdrawn form s-3 registration statement filed with sec on april 12, after determining it was unlikely co would meet eligibility requirements

* Registration statement did not become effective and no securities under registration statement have been sold

* Says roughly $3.3 million of cash on its balance sheet as of march 31, 2016

* Still exploring traditional debt & equity financings to raise funds for planned acquisitions and to strengthen company's balance sheet

* Identified several acquisition opportunities that would be "synergistic and accretive" to existing business