BRIEF-Indico Resources announces offer to buy Irmin copper project

May 20 Indico Resources Ltd :
* Indico announces offer to purchase the Irmin copper
project
* Says will sell to Aruntani all of shares of Indico Peru
S.A.C.
* As consideration for acquisition of all shares of Indico
Peru, Aruntani will pay to company $6 million in cash
* Indico resources says as part of transaction, Aruntani
will acquire company's legal and beneficial right, title and
interest in and to Ocana property
* As consideration for acquisition of all shares of Indico
Peru, Aruntani will grant 1% net smelter return royalty over
Irmin property
