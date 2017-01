May 20 S&P:

* Germany-based life sciences group Bayer on Watch Negative following acquisition approach to Monsanto

* Based on understanding of Bayer's long-term financial policy, potential approach to funding, believe rating downside likely to be limited to 2 notches

* Expect business risk profile assessment of combined group would likely be at upper end of strong business risk profile currently ascribed to Bayer Source text - bit.ly/1svo0gQ Further company coverage: