版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 21日 星期六 00:13 BJT

BRIEF-S&P says Swiss Confederation 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed

May 20 S&P On Switzerland

* Swiss Confederation 'AAA/A-1+' ratings affirmed; outlook stable

* Switzerland's february 2014 referendum, which will limit immigration, has added some uncertainty to the business environment Source (bit.ly/22ic3rt)

