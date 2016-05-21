版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 21日 星期六 08:43 BJT

BRIEF-Sessa Capital responds to letter from Ashford Prime's incumbent directors

May 20 Sessa Capital

* Sessa Capital Lp says responds to letter from Ashford Hospitality Prime's incumbent directors

* "We believe shareholders should decide who oversees company, and that a "brokered deal" would undermine that principle" Source text for Eikon: (Bengaluru Newsroom +91 80 6749-1130; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐