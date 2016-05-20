BRIEF-Amazon says entered credit agreement with borrowing capacity of up to $3 bln

May 20 Amazon.Com Inc

* On May 20, 2016, co, Bank Of America, N.A., as administrative agent, and lenders party thereto entered into a credit agreement

* Amazon.Com Inc says credit agreement replaces prior credit agreement entered into by company on September 5, 2014

* Credit agreement provides company with an unsecured revolving credit facility with a borrowing capacity of up to $3.0 billion

* A shareholder proposal regarding sustainability reporting was not approved at annual meeting of shareholders

* A shareholder proposal regarding a report concerning human rights was not approved at annual meeting of shareholders