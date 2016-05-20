BRIEF-Amazon says entered credit agreement with borrowing capacity of up to $3 bln

May 20 Amazon.Com Inc
* On May 20, 2016, co, Bank Of America, N.A., as
administrative agent, and lenders party thereto entered into a
credit agreement
* Amazon.Com Inc says credit agreement replaces prior credit
agreement entered into by company on September 5, 2014
* Credit agreement provides company with an unsecured
revolving credit facility with a borrowing capacity of up to
$3.0 billion
* A shareholder proposal regarding sustainability reporting
was not approved at annual meeting of shareholders
* A shareholder proposal regarding a report concerning human
rights was not approved at annual meeting of shareholders
