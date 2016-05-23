版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 13:08 BJT

BRIEF-Newron Pharmaceuticals says partner Zambon launches Xadago (safinamide) in UK

May 23 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Zambon introduces Xadago (safinamide) for patients with mid- to late-stage Parkinson's disease in the United Kingdom Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐