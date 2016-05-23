版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 15:50 BJT

BRIEF-Komax Holding acquires Kabatec GmbH & Co. KG

May 23 Komax Holding AG :

* Is continuing to strengthen its position in taping technology by acquiring Kabatec GmbH & Co. KG

* Two companies signed a sales agreement on May 20, and sale is likely to be completed in June 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

