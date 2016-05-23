版本:
BRIEF-CF Industries terminates combination with OCI's European, North American and global distribution businesses

May 23 Cf Industries Holdings Inc

* Termination of proposed combination of cf industries with OCI's European, North American and global distribution businesses

* Treasury announcement on april 4, 2016 materially reduced structural synergies of combination

* Co unable to identify an alternative acceptable to both parties and, therefore, agreed to terminate combination

* As contemplated in combination agreement, cf will pay oci $150 million in connection with termination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )

