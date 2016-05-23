BRIEF-CF Industries terminates combination with OCI's European, North American and global distribution businesses

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 Cf Industries Holdings Inc
* Termination of proposed combination of cf industries with OCI's European, North American and global distribution businesses
* Treasury announcement on april 4, 2016 materially reduced structural synergies of combination
* Co unable to identify an alternative acceptable to both parties and, therefore, agreed to terminate combination
* As contemplated in combination agreement, cf will pay oci $150 million in connection with termination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: )
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided