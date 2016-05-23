版本:
BRIEF-Seadrill receives over $61 mln from North Atlantic after contract termination

May 23 Seadrill Ltd

* Seadrill receives notice of contract cancellation for the west Hercules, which was originally contracted for drilling in Norway with North Atlantic Drilling Ltd

* In accordance with contract, company will receive a lump sum payment of approximately $61 million, plus dayrate and reimbursement of costs associated with demobilization

* The West Hercules is currently being marketed for new work

* Seadrill owns 71.06 percent in North Atlantic Drilling Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

