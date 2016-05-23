版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 18:21 BJT

BRIEF-Norbord's high level, Alberta mill resumes production

May 23 Norbord Inc

* Norbord's high level, Alberta mill resumes production

* Resumed production over weekend following a fire that occurred on May 4th Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐