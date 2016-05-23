BRIEF-NHI buys 5 assisted living, memory care facilities for $87.5 mln

May 23 National Health Investors Inc :

* NHI exercises purchase option on 5 assisted living/memory care facilities for $87.5 million from bickford senior living

* Lease has an initial term of 15 years plus two 5-year renewal options

* Facilities not included in existing jv between parties, NHI's purchase option on sixth bickford facility was relinquished

* Acquisition was funded with available cash and borrowings on NHI's revolving credit facility