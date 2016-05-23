版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 18:37 BJT

BRIEF-Carbo Ceramics files for potential mixed shelf offering

May 23 Carbo Ceramics Inc

* Files for potential mixed shelf offering of upto $300 mln - Sec filing Source text: (1.usa.gov/1OSrrsb) Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐