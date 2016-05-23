版本:
BRIEF-Egalet settles patent litigations with Purdue Pharma

May 23 Egalet Corp

* Settles patent litigations with Purdue Pharma

* Settlement relates to alleged patent infringements against Egalet and product licensor Acura Pharmaceuticals for Oxaydo Tablets CII

* Says there are no financial obligations to either party Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

