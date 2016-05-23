版本:
BRIEF-HealthSouth ups preliminary 2016 adjusted free cash flow range

May 23 HealthSouth Corp :

* Reiterated 2016 guidance for net operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations

* Increased range for its preliminary assumptions around total adjusted free cash flow for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

