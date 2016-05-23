BRIEF-HealthSouth ups preliminary 2016 adjusted free cash flow range

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 HealthSouth Corp :
* Reiterated 2016 guidance for net operating revenues, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations
* Increased range for its preliminary assumptions around total adjusted free cash flow for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided