May 23 Cboe Holdings Inc

* CBOE Holdings has made a minority equity investment in its parent, Eris Exchange Holdings, LLC

* Concurrent with this investment, CBOE will join Eris' board of directors

* Financial terms of CBOE Holdings' investment were not disclosed

* Near term, CBOE considers its investment in Eris to be immaterial from a financial perspective