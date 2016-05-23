版本:
BRIEF-Xenoport says merger agreement contains termination fee of $16.5 mln

May 23 Xenoport Inc :

* Merger agreement contains termination provisions subject, in certain circumstances, to payment of termination fee of $16.5 million - sec filing

* Agreement provides that arbor pharmaceuticals will be required to pay co a reverse termination fee of $25 million under certain circumstances Source text: 1.usa.gov/20pWUTf Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

