BRIEF-Cambrex Corp says Co, subsidiary borrowers and guarantors entered into a credit agreement

May 23 Cambrex Corp
* On may 18, 2016, cambrex corp, subsidiary borrowers party
thereto and subsidiary guarantors party thereto entered into a
credit agreement
* Agreement includes $150 million incremental facility
pursuant to which co may increase revolving credit commitments
or establish class of term loans
* Credit agreement relating to a five year $500 million
revolving credit facility with wells fargo bank - sec filing
* Terminated its existing $250 million revolving credit
facility pursuant to credit agreement, dated as of november 2,
2011
