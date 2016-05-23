BRIEF-21Vianet announces US$388 million investment from Tus-Holdings

PRESS DIGEST- Wall Street Journal - Jan 18
Jan 18 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
May 23 21vianet Group Inc
* 21Vianet announces us$388 million investment from tus-holdings
* Share subscription price of approximately us$2.712 per ordinary share, or us$16.274 per ads
* Investment will be comprised of newly issued 31,996,874 class a ordinary shares and 111,053,390 class b ordinary shares
* After closing of transaction, tus-holdings will, hold approximately 21.4% equity ownership in 21vianet
* Investor agrees to be restricted from transferring or otherwise disposing of newly issued shares within 180 days after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
DAVOS, Switzerland, Jan 18 Two decades after they were spurred into action to tackle AIDS in Africa, global drugmakers said on Wednesday they would invest $50 million over three years to fight cancer and other non-communicable diseases in poor countries.
* Toshiba says considering memory biz spin-off, nothing decided