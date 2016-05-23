版本:
BRIEF-Ashford Hospitality to sell Courtyard Seattle Downtown

May 23 Ashford Hospitality Prime Inc

* Deal for $84.5 million

* Ashford Prime announces planned sale of Courtyard Seattle Downtown

* Expects net proceeds from disposition to be approximately $16 million after debt repayment and transaction costs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

