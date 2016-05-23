版本:
BRIEF-Zions announces results of preferred stock tender offers

May 23 Zions Bancorp

* Zions Bancorporation announces expiration and successful results of preferred stock tender offers

* Aggregate total consideration for purchase is approximately $127.4 million

* Goldman Sachs & co and UBS Securities LLC acted as dealer managers for offers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

