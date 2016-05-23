BRIEF-PG&E says board adopts new annual common stock cash dividend of $1.96/shr

May 23 Pacific Gas And Electric Co

* Board of directors of PG&E Corporation adopted a new annual common stock cash dividend of $1.96 per share

* Board adopted new target dividend payout ratio range of 55 to 65 percent, with target to reach payout ratio of about 60 percent by 2019

* For 2016, pg&e corporation has forecasted total capital investments of about $5.6 billion

* New annual common stock cash dividend of $1.96 per share an increase from current annual cash dividend of $1.82 per share

* Board of unit adopted new annual common stock cash dividend of $976 million an increase from current annual cash dividend of $716 million