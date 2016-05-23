版本:
BRIEF-Avnet signs distribution agreement with Broadcom

May 23 Avnet Inc:

* Announced an expanded, exclusive distribution agreement with Broadcom Limited

* Under new agreement, Avnet will serve as exclusive Broadline distributor for Broadcom in Americas and EMEA regions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

