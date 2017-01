May 23 Akari Therapeutics Plc :

* Akari therapeutics receives positive opinion for orphan drug designation for Coversin in the European Union for treatment of Guillain Barré Syndrome

* To provide update on phase Ib once daily subcutaneous multiple dose trial in june

* To initiate phase II trial in paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria this summer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)