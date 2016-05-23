版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 19:35 BJT

BRIEF-Genmab says first Cd38 monoclonal antibody approved in Europe

May 23 Genmab :

* Announces European conditional marketing authorization for Darzalex(r) (daratumumab) for multiple myeloma

* First cd38 monoclonal antibody approved in Europe Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

