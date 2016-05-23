版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一

BRIEF-Aspen Group Q4 preliminary revenue $2.5 mln

May 23 Aspen Group Inc :

* Aspen Group announces preliminary fourth quarter revenue of $2.5 million, delivering over 61% growth YoY and over 15% sequentially Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

