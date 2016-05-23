版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 20:12 BJT

BRIEF-Rosetta Genomics announces receipt of conditional approval

May 23 Rosetta Genomics Ltd

* Receipt of conditional approval from new york state department of health for company's allele-specific pcr based assays Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐