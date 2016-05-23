版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 20:13 BJT

BRIEF-Financial Institutions says ISS recommends shareholders vote for co's director nominees

May 23 Financial Institutions Inc

* Proxy advisory firm iss recommends shareholders vote blue proxy card for all four of co's director nominees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

