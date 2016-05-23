版本:
BRIEF-CVS to launch digital receipts option for ExtraCare rewards program members

May 23 CVS Health Corp :

* Company will launch digital receipts as a new option for all members of its ExtraCare rewards program

* New option for digital receipts will roll out in early June and eventually be available in 7,900 retail locations Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

