BRIEF-Sanofi says Pascale Witz, executive VP, diabetes & cardiovascular, to leave company on June 1

Sanofi
* Sanofi announces changes to executive committee aligned to
its strategic roadmap 2020
* Pascale witz, executive vice president, diabetes &
cardiovascular, will leave company on june 1
* Suresh kumar, executive vice president, external affairs,
has decided to return to united states for personal reasons
* Plans to name at a later date an executive vice president,
consumer healthcare who will be a member of executive committee
* Olivier brandicourt will serve as acting head of external
affairs until a replacement is found to succeed suresh kumar
* Suresh has agreed to continue to represent sanofi's
interest in u.s. Until year-end
