版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 5月 23日 星期一 20:30 BJT

BRIEF-Sanofi says Pascale Witz, executive VP, diabetes & cardiovascular, to leave company on June 1

May 23 Sanofi

* Sanofi announces changes to executive committee aligned to its strategic roadmap 2020

* Pascale witz, executive vice president, diabetes & cardiovascular, will leave company on june 1

* Suresh kumar, executive vice president, external affairs, has decided to return to united states for personal reasons

* Plans to name at a later date an executive vice president, consumer healthcare who will be a member of executive committee

* Olivier brandicourt will serve as acting head of external affairs until a replacement is found to succeed suresh kumar

* Suresh has agreed to continue to represent sanofi's interest in u.s. Until year-end Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)

