BRIEF-FMC to triple its lithium hydroxide production capacity

May 23 FMC Corp :
* Plans to increase its production capacity of lithium
hydroxide by a total of 20,000 metric tons per year, effectively
tripling its production
* Will execute a three-phased capacity expansion over next
several years
* Phase one is expected to be commissioned and on line in
mid 2017, while phase two planning is underway
* FMC expects all three phases to be complete by 2019, but
has ability to adjust timing to meet market demand
* Upon completion of phase three expansion, FMC's lithium
hydroxide capacity will be at least 30,000 metric tons
